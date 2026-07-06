WWE Raw results (7/6): Powell’s live review of Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, The Street Profits vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,728)

Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

Streamed live July 6, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Highlights aired of Sami Zayn beating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat to win the WWE Championship at the Night of Champions event, followed by Cody beating Jey Uso on Smackdown to earn a WWE Championship match…

Michael Cole checked in on commentary and said this was the 36th time Raw would be held in the host venue. Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of Oba Femi, the Judgment Day faction, the Street Profits, and Sami Zayn, who arrived in a convertible.

Cody Rhodes was standing backstage while Zayn was all smiles. Zayn assumed Cody thought he would take the title from him, but it wouldn’t happen. Cody said that since Zayn seemed to know everything he was thinking, he confirmed that Zayn was right.

Gunther showed up and powerbombed Cody through a table. “You’re welcome, Sami,” Gunther said. Gunther told Zayn that Cody is no longer his problem; he is. Gunther said he would be coming for Zayn. Gunther spotted Cody crawling near Zayn’s car. Gunther kicked the driver’s door at Cody, who was bleeding…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were shown at their broadcast table. They wondered what this meant for the Zayn vs. Cody main event…

Seth Rollins made his entrance while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him. Once in the ring, Rollins waited while the fans chanted his entrance theme. “God, I love this building, man,” Rollins said. The fans responded with a loud CM Punk chant. Rollins told them to get it out of their system. He said he didn’t care about “that guy” right now. When the fans booed, Rollins said it’s just not his business right now.

Rollins said his business is continuing to own Roman Reigns. A loud “OTC” chant broke out. “Bad news, Roman is not here tonight,” Rollins said. When the fans booed, Rollins said he didn’t like it either. Rollins said that from day one, Reigns has been the chosen one. Rollins said nobody wants to hold Reigns accountable.

Rollins said The Shield debuted as a trio. He said it was made abundantly clear that Reigns was the chosen one. Rollins said it didn’t matter if Reigns couldn’t cut a promo or wrestle his way out of a wet paper bag. The fans got quiet.

Rollins said that didn’t sit right with him. He pointed to some kids in the crowd. “I was that boy,” Rollins said. He added that all he wanted to do was walk down the entrance ramp, hold the microphone, get inside the ring, main event WrestleMania, and be the biggest star in the industry.

Rollins said those were his dreams, and it broke something in him to watch it all handed off to someone else. He said the decisions he made after that were in direct response to everything being handed to someone who didn’t deserve it.

Rollins recalled Reigns saying that he worked ten times less than him, yet made ten times more. Rollins said it made him want to puke. He said the reward for him was the work, the hustle, and the grind. Rollins said Reigns has to beat him at SummerSlam because he’s been trying to prove to himself that he’s not a fraud for the last sixteen years. Rollins said he needs to prove to the kid in the crowd that through hard work and sacrifice, you can still achieve greatness.

LA Knight’s entrance theme interrupted Rollins. Knight joined Rollins inside the ring. Knight said he wasn’t going to stand by for two straight weeks while Rollins and Reigns bored everyone with the same old crap.

Knight said it was a good cheat code for Rollins to come out and talk about how great he and Reigns were to get a title shot. Knight said he missed when you had to earn a title shot. Knight said Rollins is an iron man. He said Rollins has had so many title shots over the years that he’ll never catch up with him.

Knight said that when the business peaked, it wasn’t Rollins or Reigns. He said he would give Cody Rhodes credit, but he also recalled his own success until The Bloodline cut him off. Knight said the same thing happened when he ran into The Vision. Knight spoke of Rollins and Reigns being from the greatest generation, but he said they can’t and won’t stop him.

“You done?” Rollins asked. An LA Knight chant broke out. Rollins said he doesn’t like Knight, which drew some boos, but then he said he respects him. Rollins said Knight is the hard work, hustle, and grind that he just described. Rollins said Knight’s time will come, but he can’t worry about him because he has to go to SummerSlam to take back a title he never lost. Rollins said once he regains the title, Knight can step to him again and become the first person that Rollins puts in the dirt. Rollins dropped the mic and exited the ring.

Jimmy Uso was shown standing in the ring while Knight was jawing at Rollins. When Knight turned around, Jimmy dropped him with a superkick. Jimmy jawed at Knight, telling him to keep his family’s name out of his mouth…

Backstage, Adam Pearce and two security guards tried to get Gunther to leave the building. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up and traded words with Gunther, who said Aldis failed as a wrestler and is now failing as a general manager. Gunther left through the exit door with the security guards.

Pearce asked if Aldis was looking to be on permanent leave. Aldis said he was protecting Smackdown because Pearce poached his main event. Pearce said the industry is bigger than Aldis’s ego. After some bickering, Aldis said Cody Rhodes could be hurt badly, and that would be on Pearce…

World Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A rough segment for Rollins. He clearly put a lot of thought into his promo. I like a lot of what he said, but he lost the crowd when he took jabs at hometown hero CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Knight’s comments about Reigns vs. Rollins being the same old crap clearly resonated with the fans.

Cole hyped Money in the Bank tickets going on sale Friday for the October 10 event in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center…

Jackie Redmond interviewed The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. Redmond asked how much pressure they were feeling heading into the title opportunity.

Paul Heyman entered the picture and motioned for Jackie to leave. Heyman told Breakker not to worry about the barricade thing, but he took issue with him failing to take out Seth Rollins. Heyman said Theory didn’t even take out Joe Hendry. Heyman told them to come back with something or not to bother coming back. The trio made their entrance without Heyman…

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (w/Logan Paul) for the World Tag Team Titles. Breakker hit a running clothesline on Dawkins before an early break. [C]

Cole said there were over 12,000 in attendance, adding that this was the first of three championship matches. The referee caught Logan trying to slip a pair of brass knuckles to Theory. As the referee was clearing the brass knuckles, Logan took out another pair and gave them to Breakker.

Dawkins hit Breakker before he could use the brass knuckles, and Breakker tumbled to the floor. Dawkins hit his weekly dive over the ring post onto Breakker. Dawkins picked up the brass knuckles while Theory begged off. Maxxine Dupri entered the ring and low-blowed Dawkins, who was then pinned by Theory.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 8:45 to win the World Tag Team Titles.

Afterward, Dupri jumped into the arms of Theory, and they shared a kiss. Pyro shot off on the stage for the title change…

A doctor examined Cody Rhodes and told Adam Pearce that he couldn’t clear him tonight, and they needed to get some scans back from the hospital. Cody tried to say he was fine. Pearce said his hands were tied…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca was shown warming up for her match… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m happy they finally pulled the trigger on the Dupri turn, but the tag team title change didn’t pack much of a punch. I like the idea of Heyman showing tough love to The Vision members, in part because it’s a major change from the way he handled Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. By the way, Cole wasn’t fibbing when he mentioned that there were over 12,000 fans in attendance. WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,928 with 12,419 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 17,084. The last time WWE ran the venue, 16,642 tickets were distributed for the September 5, 2025, Smackdown.

Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, Maxxine Dupri, and Logan Paul were walking backstage when Paul Heyman greeted them. Heyman told them it was a first step. He said he was being too harsh. Heyman said at least someone accomplished something tonight. Theory thanked Heyman, who said he was talking to Dupri. Heyman made his exit while the others got in a vehicle that drove away, just as Otis and Arira Tozawa arrived…

In the Judgment Day clubhouse, Raquel Rodriguez was with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, and JD McDonagh. Morgan spoke of doing everything in their power to make sure Rodriguez leaves Chicago as the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Rodriguez got fired up and said the title would be hers…

Sol Ruca made her entrance for the match… [C] Graves announced a gauntlet match for next week’s Raw. It will be Ethan Page vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee for a shot at Penta’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Intercontinental Champion Penta, who was interrupted by Ethan Page and Rusev. Page said Rey Mysterio won’t be in the gauntlet because he’s on the shelf after being in the ring with him. Dragon Lee showed up and told Page to watch what he says about Mysterio. Rusev said Lee better learn English or he’d squash him too. Chad Gable showed up and got in Rusev’s face. Page pulled Rusev back and said they could talk to Adam Pearce about getting a tag team match. Penta encouraged Lee and Gable to take it to Page and Rusev…

2. Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Rodriguez’s entrance was not televised. Cole played up Cody’s title shot being in jeopardy (so the match has not been called off).

[Hour Two] Ruca pulled the rope down when Rodriguez charged toward her, causing Rodriguez to tumble a bit awkwardly to the floor. Ruca went for a moonsault, but landed on her feet when Rodriguez moved. Ruca caught Rodriguez with a kick from the apron and then performed a springboard corkscrew dive onto Rodriguez on the floor. Back in the ring, Rodriguez clotheslined Ruca. [C]

Cole listed the attendance as 12,458. Rodriguez was in offensive control when Roxanne Perez showed up at ringside. Ruca came back and set up for her finisher, but Perez distracted the referee, allowing Liv Morgan to prevent Ruca from performing the Sol Snatcher.

Iyo Sky’s entrance theme played. Morgan instructed Perez to cut her off, but Sky dove from the barricade onto Perez. Sky put Morgan down with a kick. Sky performed a moonsault from the middle rope onto Morgan and Perez. Ruca hit a distracted Rodriguez with the Sol Snatcher and then pinned her…

Sol Ruca beat Raquel Rodriguez in 10:20 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Powell’s POV: A solid match. Rodriguez’s arm appeared to buckle while she took the bump over the top rope to the floor before the commercial break. Fortunately, she seemed to be okay.

A video package recapped last week’s segment between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar that set up their Hell in a Cell match for SummerSlam…

Paul Heyman was shown walking backstage. Cole said Heyman would speak after the break… [C] The trailer for WWE Unreal was shown…

Paul Heyman delivered an in-ring promo. He said there was no way Oba Femi would come out of the cell. He said Brock Lesnar would destroy Oba inside Hell in a Cell. Heyman smiled and tossed the mic aside to end the promo.

Oba Femi’s entrance theme played, and then he headed to the ring while the fans chanted his name. Once in the ring, Oba said Heyman loves to talk. Heyman gave Oba credit for beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and then recalled Lesnar evening the score by winning the rematch. Heyman shifted the focus to the Hell in a Cell match.

Heyman said Lesnar was the UFC Heavyweight Champion. He said no one fights inside a cage like Lesnar. He recalled Lesnar beating Undertaker twice in HIAC matches. Heyman told Oba that Lesnar is the mountain that he can’t climb. Heyman said only one man would leave SummerSlam with his reputation intact. Heyman said that man is actually a Beast, and his name is Brock Lesnar. Heyman called Oba the beatable one and then tossed his mic again.