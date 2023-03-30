AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-“Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir

-Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).