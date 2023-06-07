AEW Dynamite results (6/7): Powell’s live review of Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title, Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Title, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero and Best Friends, Jack Perry and Hook vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 192)

Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena

Aired live June 7, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer… Entrances for the AEW International Championship match took place. Orange Cassidy flew solo. Swerve Strickland was accompanied onto the stage by Prince Nana, Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona, but only Nana accompanied him to the ring…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) for the AEW International Championship. Taz said he felt that Strickland was the biggest threat to Cassidy’s championship reign. Cassidy had tape on his hand, neck, and back to sell his injuries from previous title defenses. Excalibur read through the advertised matches and said that Ricky Starks vs. Jay White would be the main event.

Strickland ended up at ringside and taunted Cassidy by putting his hands in his pockets. Cassidy went to the floor and was run into the barricade. Cassidy came back with a huracanrana and then followed up with a suicide dive.

Back inside the ring, both men ended up fighting on the middle rope. Both men drove the other’s head into the top of the turnbuckle, causing both wrestlers to fall to the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Cassidy performed a tornado DDT for a near fall. Strickland fired back with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Swerve went to the ropes for a double stomp, but Cassidy moved to prevent him from attempting the move. Cassidy pulled Strickland off the apron with a DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Cassidy leapt from the middle rope and performed another DDT for a near fall.

Cassidy set up for an Orange Punch. Strickland popped up Cassidy instead, but Cassidy performed a huracanrana into a pin for a near fall. Nana climbed onto the apron to distract Cassidy, who moved when Strickland tried to take advantage of it. Swerve knocked Nana off the apron instead. Cassidy hit an Orange Punch and followed up with a Beach Break for a good near fall.

Swerve rolled to the floor. Cassidy went for a leaping DDT, but Swerve caught him and gave him a brainbuster on the floor. Swerve rolled Cassidy back inside the ring and went for the House Call kick, but Cassidy avoided it and got another near fall. Swerve rallied and hit the House Call kick and then followed up with a top rope double stomp for another near fall. Both men traded pin attempts. Cassidy ended up getting the three count.

Orange Cassidy defeated Swerve Strickland in 15:40 to retain the AEW International Championship.

After the match, Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona hit the ring and attacked Cassidy. The lights went up. When the lights turned on, Sting and Darby Allin were standing in the ring with baseball bats in hand while the heels were at ringside. Sting and Allin helped Cassidy to his feet and both men raised his arm before he fell back to the mat and sold neck pain.

Powell’s POV: A good title match with legit drama regarding the outcome. My years of WWE viewing made me think Cassidy was going to retain once Taz started playing up Strickland as a major threat to win the championship. That said, it’s not really an issue with Taz’s commentary because I genuinely have no idea whether he knows the match finishes or not. I guess old viewing habits die hard.

Excalibur ran through the upcoming lineup… A video package focused on the main event with brief comments from Jay White and Ricky Starks… Bryan Danielson’s video challenge to Kazuchika Okada from NJPW Dominion aired…

Danielson joined the broadcast team and said that Okada is referred to as a once in a lifetime performer. Danielson said he is as well and said he would prove that he’s better than Okada ever was when they meet at Forbidden Door. Excalibur hyped the six-man tag for after the break… [C]