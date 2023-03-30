AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Long Island show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles (or FTR must leave AEW)

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

-MJF Day on Long Island

-Blackpool Combat Club speak

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Long Island, New York at UBS Arena.