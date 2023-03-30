Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s live show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Kenta for the Impact World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

-Miyu Yamashita’s Impact debut

Powell’s POV: Impact will be broadcasting live from the Anthem studios in Los Angeles ahead of tonight’s Multiverse United event. The matches listed above were taped at various locations. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. There is not a 10CT/11ET replay this week. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Brian Myers vs. Jack Price. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Naomichi Marufuji. Join me for my live review of Impact Wrestling and NJPW’s Multiverse United event tonight as the show streams on FITE.TV at 10CT/11ET.