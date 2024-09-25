“Mr. McMahon” on Netflix, AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” in New York, AEW Collision taping (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and Dynamite and Collision grades, Jimmy Garvin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Mr. McMahon documentary on Vince McMahon is now streaming on Netflix. All six parts of the documentary have been released.

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Flushing, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The show carries the Grand Slam theme and features AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match, and Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in New York. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. C finished second with 20 percent of the votes. I gave the show a C- grade because I found it to be uneventful and slightly below average.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade. Our poll hosting website had technical issues over the weekend, so we were unable to run polls for WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) is 72.