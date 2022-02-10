Amanda Huber praises an AEW wrestler for his work with kids at community events, Cody Rhodes comments on the AEW women’s division

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Amanda Huber, Cody Rhodes

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Amanda Huber on Malakai Black’s participation at community events: “The most incredible person I’ve been on these community is Malakai Black, especially with anything with kids. It blows me away because he’s such an intense character on screen, but watching him do any of the community stuff melts my heart.”

Cody Rhodes on the strength of the AEW Women’s Division: “As a wrestler on the show, it’s another top talent. Hey, Jon Moxley doesn’t have to wrestle every week because Jade [Cargill] can go out there and wrestle, ‘cause Thunder [Rosa] can wrestle, [Serena] Deeb can wrestle, and Britt Baker [D.M.D.] can wrestle.”

Other topics include the program’s origins and goals of the AEW Community Outreach program, some of their favorite activations to date, how they get AEW talent like Malakai Black, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Mark Henry involved, how they decide which charity organizations to partner with in each city, upcoming projects, balancing wrestling and parenthood, the AEW baby boom, and Cody’s future plans for his daughter.