Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the wedding of John E Bravo and Rosemary, and the fallout from Saturday’s Bound For Glory. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Eric Young vs. Bobby Roode matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the NWA Women’s Championship. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer is 55. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish is 41.



