NXT UK TV preview: Three matches set for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman.

-Amale vs. Nina Samuels.

-Saxon Huxley vs. A-Kid.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning. Both may be delayed this week.