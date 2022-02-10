Someone filed a statement of candidacy declaring Tony Khan as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Is AEW President Tony Khan running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives? Someone filed a statement candidacy using his name and the TIAA Bank Field address. However, Khan is not listed as an official candidate on the same website.

Powell’s POV: This story has generated a lot of buzz in the Jacksonville media and in pro football circles, but there’s no indication that Khan approved of the filing and actually intends to run for office. Khan has not commented on the matter as of this update.