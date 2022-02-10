Someone filed a statement of candidacy declaring Tony Khan as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Is AEW President Tony Khan running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives? Someone filed a statement candidacy using his name and the TIAA Bank Field address. However, Khan is not listed as an official candidate on the same website.
Powell’s POV: This story has generated a lot of buzz in the Jacksonville media and in pro football circles, but there’s no indication that Khan approved of the filing and actually intends to run for office. Khan has not commented on the matter as of this update.
In full transparency- deleted my previous tweet about the Tony Khan filing for US Representative seat. Though there is a statement of candidacy on the Federal Election Commission website, he is not listed as a candidate on the website.
We are looking more into it
— Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) February 10, 2022
