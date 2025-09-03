What's happening...

AEW All Out time change, pay-per-views coming to HBO Max, price revealed

September 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan packed a lot of information into a single social media post on Wednesday. Khan revealed that the start time for the AEW All Out event has moved to 2CT/3ET. He also wrote that AEW pay-per-views will be available on HBO Max starting with All Out. HBO Max subscribers will pay $39.99 for AEW pay-per-views.

Powell’s POV: Khan blinked first when it came to the head-to-head battle between AEW All Out and WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. It’s the right move for AEW to start the event on Saturday afternoon rather than run at or around the same start time as the Wrestlepalooza show that will stream on ESPN’s app for the first time. The HBO Max price for pay-per-views is what was realistically expected, as it gives HBO Max subscribers a $10 price break from the standard pay-per-view price of $49.99.

  1. TheGreatestOne September 3, 2025 @ 12:58 pm

    So, the HBO Max PPV price is the same as paying for the ESPN app and getting a metric ton of sports in addition to WWE PLEs. WBD and Tiny Kunt were made for each other.

