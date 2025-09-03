Luke Gallows on the Boneyard Match, being released by WWE days later, seeing Vince McMahon return to WWE Headquarters, whether he has any bitterness over his WWE departure

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Luke Gallows

Interview conducted by Lee Tarrier

Available at PWMania.com

On the Boneyard Match and being released by WWE days later: “It really was a whirlwind. We came back in 2019, reunited as The OC, and went into WrestleMania for The Undertaker’s last match. I got thrown to my death, Carl took the final Tombstone ever—and then, just 11 days later, we were unceremoniously fired.”

On Vince McMahon’s 2022 return: “Yeah, when we came back in October of 22, it felt great. It felt fresh. It felt new. And then, you know, a few short months later, we’re in New York, and we’re getting ready to leave the building, and a limousine pulls up, and we see a mustachioed man pop out, and it was Vince McMahon coming back for the first time. We happened to see him in the parking garage. And I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors there, but from that point on, everything certainly got weird, whether it was the Vince thing and then the eventual sale to TKO, and however that timeline worked, but you know, you could feel again, the winds of change.”

On leaving WWE without bitterness: “Not at all. There’s no bitterness, no hard feelings. You just keep on trucking. That’s what you do.”

Other topics include working with CM Punk in the Straight Edge Society, his time with AJ Styles and Karl Anderson in The Club, and his current ventures outside WWE.