WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on the brand’s SummerSlam fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Andrade vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the U.S. Championship

-LA Knight holds a U.S. Title celebration

-Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Smackdown will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center.