WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Survivor Series WarGames go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a non-title WarGames advantage match

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

-Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet in a Smackdown World Cup tournament semifinal match

-Butch vs. Santos Escobar in a Smackdown World Cup tournament semifinal match

Powell's POV: The Smackdown World Cup winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Smackdown will be live from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion.