NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell

-Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn

-Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell

Powell’s POV: The July 28 show will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written review will be available this weekend.