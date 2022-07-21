Impact Wrestling TV preview: Machine Gun vs. Machine Gun headlines tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Deaner for the X Division Title

-Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin

-Masha Slamovich vs. Madison Rayne

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Bound For Glory 2006 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on memorable Knockouts matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Laredo Kid vs. Johnny Swinger. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).