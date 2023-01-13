Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 13, 2023 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill: Vote for the best match Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Championship vs. career match Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship MCMG vs. Cardona and Myers vs. Heath and Rhino vs. Austin and Bey for the Impact Tag Titles Joe Hendry vs. Moose for the Digital Media Championship Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann in a Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta match Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus for the X Division Championship Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Delirious vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kushida 0% pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling hard to kill
