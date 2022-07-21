AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen themed show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Title

Powell's POV: The show carries the Fight For The Fallen theme and additional matches will be announced on Saturday. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center (Rampage will be taped the same night).