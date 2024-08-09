TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA World Championship
-Mike Santana vs. Moose
-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz with multiple referees
-Qualifying matches for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment