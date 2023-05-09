Glory Pro Wrestling “Live at The Pageant III” results: Vetter’s review of Camaro Jackson vs. Mike Outlaw vs. Kenny Alfonso in a three-way for the Crown of Glory Championship, Shigehiro Irie vs. Jake Something, Dak Draper and Xavier Walker vs. Rohit Raju and Karam, Shazza McKenzie vs. Laynie Luck in a street fight, John Hennigan vs. Rahim De La Suede

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Live at The Pageant III”

Streamed free on YouTube.com

April 30, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

This show aired for free on YouTube. The lights were low. I couldn’t see the crowd at all, but the ring was well-lit. I could barely hear the crowd. This actually feels like an ROH pandemic-era taping with no one present. Fans were NOT seated close to the ring, further giving this the vibe that this is almost an empty building show.

* The show opened with a “news report” with a commentator running down the list of matches on the show. This felt like old-school WWF with Gene Okerlund. Some footage aired of Heather Reckless attacking Tootie Lynn before fans entered the building. We heard from Shazza McKenzie, and saw footage of Warhorse vs. Kody Lane from a prior show. From there, we heard from Camaro Jackson about his three-way match.

1. Benjamin Trust, Edvin Kudic, and Ezio Orlandi defeated “No Role Modelz” ATM, Marcus Muncherson, and Chris Hendrix at 8:06. The NRM team are all Black men, while Trust’s team are all white. Trust’s team worked over Hendrix, the smallest man on his team, early on. Muncherson is big and thick, like Mark Henry or Odyssey Jones. Trust’s team won after a swinging neckbreaker. Adequate opener from some clearly green new guys.

2. Jake Something defeated Shigehiro Irie at 11:19. This is a marquee matchup. I recently read someone compare Jake to Mike Awesome, and that is appropriate. Again, Irie is bigger and thick like Shingo Takagi or EVIL, and he’s been criss-crossing the U.S. indies and facing some of the best talent. An intense lockup to start. Jake dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Irie fired back with a running crossbody block, and he hit his slingshot splash for a nearfall at 2:00. Jake hit some forearms and a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall, and he was in charge.

They began trading stiff forearm shots at 4:30, staggering them each. Irie hit a backbody drop at 6:00. Irie hit his crossbody block as Jake was tied in the ropes. Irie nailed a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm shots. Irie hit a Whoopee Cushion seated senton at 8:30. Jake caught Irie going for a cannonball in the corner, and Jake nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Nice spot.

Irie hit his cannonball as Jake was in the ropes. Irie hit a flying forearm for a nearfall at 10:00. They hit simultaneous clotheslines. Jake nailed his running crossbody block, then an Abyss-style Black Hole Slam for the clean pin. Good, hard-hitting match.

3. Max the Impaler defeated Sandra Moone at 7:22. Moone is the West Coast-based talent, and she’s solid, but she’s of average height and size, so Max just towers over her. Sandra tried to move Max but it had no effect. She tried a sunset flip but that didn’t work. Max hit a running Vader-style Avalance Splash (just like Jake Something did moments ago). Max tossed her across the ring at 2:30 and is just playing with Sandra. Max missed a senton. Max put in a Torture Rack, but then just dropped her.

Sandra hit a mule kick to the face at 4:30, and she hopped on Max’s back and applied a sleeper. However, Max ran backward and slammed Sandra into the ring buckles in the corner. Sandra hit a second-rope missile dropkick for just a one-count. Max fired back with a senton for a nearfall at 6:00. Unfortunately, the signal froze for a few seconds as Max was winding up for a punch. The picture returned just in time to see Max hit a short-arm clothesline for the pin.

4. Tootie Lynn defeated Heather Reckless in a best-of-three-falls match at 8:39. Again, Reckless stands at 4’9″ and 130 pounds, and she’s had multiple AEW Dark/Elevation matches. Tootie is Black and only slightly taller; she’s had several matches on NWA TV. Heather wrapped Tootie’s knee around the ring post. Reckless hit the knee with a chair, and the ref called for a disqualification at 1:20! Reckless was irate, but the match continued immediately, and Heather went to work on the damaged left leg. Heather wrapped it in the ropes and stomped on the leg. She hit a Facewash running kick in the corner at 5:00.

They got up and traded punches, and Tootie hit a leg lariat, but as she stood up, she hobbled on that sore leg. Tootie hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. Heather got some nunchuks, but the ref confiscated them. Heather got a chair, but Tootie hit a kick into a chair, sending it into Heather’s head. Tootie then hit a superkick for the pin, to win 2-0.

5. Davey Vega defeated Moses the Deliverer, Ethan Price and Dan the Dad in a four-way at 8:42. Vega, who has a passing resemblance to Adam Cole, is now a 17-year pro. Ethan Price is the “big strong boy” who is essentially the Eugene Dinsmore gimmick; I am not a fan. Moses is a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. Vega and Ethan started; the others are in corners, so only two in at a time. Lucha rules; Price hit the floor, so Moses jumped in and fought Vega. Dan entered at 2:00 and locked up with Davey Vega, and he tripped Davey; the commentator’s forced laughter had me roll my eyes.

Vega, who has essentially been in the whole match, worked over Price. Price and Moses traded blows, and Price hit a German Suplex at 6:00. Moses then hit a German Suplex on Price, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Dan entered and hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. He hit his fastball punch that dropped Moses. Dan removed his belt, but Jake Something hit the ring at 8:00 and started beating everyone up! Jake hit an Abyss-style Black Hole Slam on Dan. “What was the reason for this?” the commentator asked. Vega crawled over and pinned Dan to steal the win. I think Vega is the only one who didn’t get hit by Jake Something.

6. Johnny Glory (a/k/a John Hennigan) defeated Rahim De La Suede at 10:07. Rahim wore a long black fur coat; he’s a Black man with long dreadlocks. Johnny Glory was given a lengthy intro that is similar to what Kenny Omega gets each AEW match. “He’s had more ring names than the entire roster combined,” the ring announcer said. An intense lockup to begin and Johnny has a bit more muscle mass. Rahim shoved Johnny to the mat, but Johnny did a spinarooni and popped right back up. Simultaneous dropkicks; as Rahim tried to stand up at 1:30, his ankle gave out and he clutched at it. Of course, the ref checked on him but never calls for the bell. (Does anyone, anywhere, ever fall for this in the crowd?) Of course, Rahim hit a dropkick at 3:00 and did some jumping jacks to show he is fine, and he repeatedly stomped on Johnny in the corner.

Rahim was in control and hit a spinarooni-into-a-legdrop at 6:00 and a bodyslam. Johnny fired up and hit a series of punches, then a leg lariat and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Rahim hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00, and he was frustrated that didn’t get the pin. Johnny hit the Starship Pain swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, then another one. Rahim hit a low blow punt kick, then a Flatliner for a believable nearfall, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Rahim tried to apply a Boston Crab, but Johnny escaped. Johnny hit a running knee to the chest, then the Starship Pain corkscrew moonsault for the pin. Really good match.

* Intermission. Like Pro Wrestling Revolver, they showed a match from a prior show. When we returned, we had a fan/sponsor in the ring. The sponsor owns a car dealership, and the winner of the next match will get a vehicle.

7. Warhorse defeated Kody Lane at 15:46. These two have been feuding in recent months. Lane recently wrestled on AEW Elevation; he always reminds me of Juice Robinson. Warhorse nailed a flip dive through the ropes and barreled into Lane. In the ring, he whipped Lane into a turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 2:00. They brawled to the floor and traded chops, and really for the first time, I could hear the crowd. Back in the crowd, Lane was now in charge of the offense. Lane hit a back suplex with Warhorse landing on his head at 5:30. That could have been scary, but Warhorse got his arms down to protect him.

Kody applied a Boston Crab, but Warhorse reached the ropes. They traded chops and forearms. Lane hit a second-rope fallaway slam at 8:00, with Warhorse rolling to the floor. They fought in the ropes and Warhorse snapped Lane’s leg against the middle rope. Warhorse hit a flying chop block on the damaged knee. Warhorse nailed a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 10:00, and Warhorse was frustrated. Warhorse applied a Sharpshooter, but Kody reached the ropes. Kody hit a slingshot senton. Warhorse hit a huracanrana and a hard clothesline.

Kody nailed a Death Valley Driver into the corner at 12:30. Lane went for a chair and shoved the fan/sponsor, but the fan wouldn’t give it to him. Back in the ring, we had a ref bump, and Lane hit a low blow. Lane hit a tombstone piledriver for a visual pin; a new ref ran in and made a two-count at 14:00. Lane was livid and he threw that referee through the ropes and to the floor. The fan/sponsor hopped in the ring and removed his shirt and he’s wearing a ref shirt, and the crowd popped! Warhorse hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall. Warhorse applied a Sharpshooter, and Lane tapped out.

* Jake Something again hit the ring and he attacked both Warhorse and the referee. Dan the Dad returned and helped fight Jake. The fan/sponsor joined in with Dan the Dad and Warhorse in beating up Kody Lane after the match.

8. The Philly & Marino Experience” Philly Collins and Marino T defeated “Bussy” Effy and Allie Katch to retain the Glory Pro tag Titles at 11:51. Just saw PME a few days ago and they are the party frat guys; I compare Collins to a heftier Joe Gacy and with his short, curly blond hair, Marino looks somewhat like Kenny Omega. Effy and Katch are wildly popular. Collins hit a shoulder tackle on Effy early on. Marino tagged in and did some ‘ballroom dancing’ with Allie, and she wasn’t amused. I’m not feeling their ‘dancing humor.’ Katch hit her butt bump in the corner on Marino, and Bussy began working him over.

Collins made the hot tag at 6:00 and he hit a Samoan Drop on Katch for a nearfall, then an elbow drop to her chin for a nearfall, and PME worked Allie over in their corner. Effy made the hot tag at 8:30 and he hit a double Blockbuster and Helluva kicks. Effy hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. PME hit a spin kick-and-German Suplex combo on Allie. Allie hit a piledriver on Collins at 11:00. Effy hit a spear on Marino. Philly hit a Bulldog Powerslam. PME hit a team X-Factor faceplant move, with Marino pinning Allie. Okay match.

9. Shazza McKenzie defeated Laynie Luck in a street fight at 12:21. Shazza is the blonde Australian who just relocated to the St. Louis area. Both are wearing T-shirts and jeans; I like that. If you are in a street fight, dress like it. They brawled at the bell and went to the floor, and up onto the entrance stage. Shazza dove off the stage and onto Laynie down below at 2:30 (about the same height as coming off the top rope). They brawled over to a corner of the floor — I see some fans! They are here! Laynie ran off the ring apron and onto Shazza, who was seated on a chair on the floor.

They got in the ring and they threw in garbage cans and folding chairs. Shazza hit Laynie across the back with a chair for a nearfall at 5:30. Layne hit a Death Valley Driver onto an open chair for a nearfall! Ouch! Laynie got two trash can lids and banged Shazza’s ears with them. Shazza put a trash can over Laynie’s head and hit a running knee for a nearfall at 8:00. Shazza hit a running knee onto a chair pressed against Laynie’s face, and Laynie rolled to the floor. Shazza dove through the ropes onto Laynie.

Shazza placed Laynie on a table on the floor. They fought on the ring apron. Shazza hit a DDT onto a folded chair into the ring for a believable nearfall at 11:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and there are two open chairs set up next to them in the ring. Shazza nailed the Tower of London stunner across the open chairs for the pin! That was a really good brawl. Bravo to both women.

* Quick backstory: After winning — yes winning — the tag titles a few months ago, Rohit Raju and Karam turned on their teammate Xavier Walker and left with the titles. Last month, Xavier hit the ring and caused them to lose the titles to the Philly & Marino Experience.

10. Rohit Raju and Karam defeated Dak Draper and Xavier Walker at 10:35. Xavier, a muscular Black man, is maybe 6’6″ and Dak is a legit 6’3″, so they are big team. Karam also has to be a legit 6’4″, so big men all around (except Rohit!) All four brawled at the bell. Dak hit a double clothesline on the heels. Xavier hit a running elbow drop on Karam for a nearfall at 2:00. Karam hit a sideslam on Dak, and the heels began working over Draper. Karam choked Dak in the ropes. Rohit jumped on Draper’s back and applied a rear-naked choke at 7:30.

Dak finally hit a Mafia Kick, and they were both down. Walker made the hot tag; Rohit tried to tag out but his partner wasn’t there. Funny. Walker beat the heck out of Raju, cutting him in half with a spear and repeated punches to the head, then a Mafia Kick. Walker hit a swinging neckbreaker. Dak and Karam entered and traded punches. Dak suddenly turned and clotheslined Walker in the back of the neck at 10:00! I didn’t see that coming! Karam hit a standing powerbomb on Walker, and Rohit made the cover. Dak headed to the back alone; he wasn’t joining Raju’s heel faction.

11. Camaro Jackson defeated Mike Outlaw and Kenny Alfonso in a three-way to retain the Crown of Glory Championship at 19:43. Camaro is the short, muscular powerhouse Black man; think Jonathan Gresham, and he’s been champion for several months now, and I’m a fan of his work. Right on cue, the commentator says his reign has now topped 200 days (nearly seven months). Camaro had an entourage of nine guys with him; it felt like a ‘boxing entrance.’ These three Black men were “as close as brothers,” the commentator said. Alfonso is the thinnest of them.

Alfonso hit a flip dive to the floor on both of them at 2:30. In the ring, Alfonso hit a tornado DDT on Outlaw for a nearfall. Outlaw hit an enzuigiri on Camaro. Camaro hit a Pounce on Alfonso, sending Kenny flying into Outlaw! Camaro showed off his strength by hitting a vertical suplex, bending down, standing up, before dropping him at 6:00. Outlaw and Alfonso hit a team suplex on Camaro, and Outlaw was trying to convince Alfonso to work with him and gang up on Camaro. Of course, just moments later, Outlaw was stomping on Alfonso’s chest. Outlaw applied a sleeper at 10:30 on Alfonso.

Camaro hit a Death Valley Driver and everyone was down. Camaro hit a sit-out powerbomb on Alfonso for a nearfall at 12:30. Alfonso hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread #2 on Camaro for a believable nearfall. The ref got bumped! Outlaw rolled to the floor and got the title belt! However, Alfonso ducked a shot with the belt and hit a Sliced Bread on Outlaw. Rahim De La Suede jumped in the ring and attacked! He pulled Outlaw onto Alfonso, and he revived the ref, but Outlaw only got a two-count. “That should have been the end!” the commentator shouted.

Outlaw and Camaro traded forearm punches. Out of nowhere, Alfonso leapt off the stage and barreled into both of them at 18:30! Alfonso hit a handspring-back-stunner on Camaro. Rahim jumped back in the ring and he hit Alfonso. However, Camaro hit a decapitating clothesline on Outlaw for the pin. That was really good.

* Camaro celebrated on the stage. However, Calvin Tankman walked out onto the stage and attacked Camaro! “What is he doing here in Glory Pro?!?!” the commentator asked. Tankman hit his spinning back fist, then an overhead bodyslam onto the stage. Tankman held the title belt above his head, then he walked away with it! “This is madness. This has changed the face of Glory Pro Wrestling,” the commentator said.

* The next show on May 21 will feature Miyu Yamashita vs. Tootie Lynn.

Final Thoughts: This was a really good show, and I can see why Glory Pro opted to put this for free on YouTube. This is ‘put your best foot forward.’ That three-way main event was a really good use of all three men, it was well laid-out, and the Calvin Tankman surprise was really well done.

I’ll go with Irie-Jake Something for second-best. I just saw Irie face Alex Shelley on Saturday in Pro Wrestling Revolver, and he’s appeared on several GCW shows in the past two months, too. He’s getting some great ring time with the best we have to offer. I’ll go with Johnny “Glory” Morrison vs. Rahim for third. This is the Johnny Morrison I want to see. No cartoonish antics, no water drip sticks, no ha-ha juvenile comedy. He had a really good back-and-forth match with a rising star on this roster. I also want to acknowledge Shazza-Laynie Luck for honorable mention, as that was a good, stiff women’s brawl.

The Karam/Raju tag match was a really good WWE-style match. That isn’t meant as knock on it, either, just acknowledging these are bigger men and they hit more power moves than flips. I didn’t write it early in the match, but I did think it — Dak Draper is a much better heel than babyface, especially with his size. So, while I didn’t see the heel turn coming, I fully approve of it.

I want to point out how cool it is that A) we had three separate women’s matches on this show and B) it wasn’t even a big deal or really out of the normal.

There are some good talents on this roster. I want to point out that Dan the Dad and Kody Lane are currently competing in Japan, so they must have left shortly after this show occurred.