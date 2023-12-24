AEW Worlds End lineup: The updated card for the final pay-per-view of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 30 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the Triple Crown Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship

-Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Title

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White will meet in the semifinals of gold league, and Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston in the blue league finals on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The winners of those matches will advance to the finals of the Continental Classic tournament.