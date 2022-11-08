MJF joins The Iron Claw cast

What's happening...

November 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MJF has joined the cast of The Iron Claw biopic on the Von Erich family. Deadline.com reported the news and added that there are no further details regarding his role in the film. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that MJF is playing the part of Lance Von Erich (William Vaughan), who was billed as a cousin of the Von Erich brothers. When Lance Von Erich left the World Class Championship Wrestling territory, Fritz Von Erich revealed on television that Lance was not actually related to his family.

Powell’s POV: Good for MJF. Even if he can’t appear live on AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage, one would think that he could at least submit taped promos so that he’s a regular on AEW television heading into his AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

