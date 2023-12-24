MLW Holiday Rush lineup: The card for tonight’s Christmas Eve special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for the “Holiday Rush” Christmas Eve special.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone
-Matt Riddle speaks
-Second Gear Crew vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas for the MLW Tag Titles
-Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban
-Matthew Justice vs. Josh Bishop in a Fight to the Finish
-Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen in a grudge match
-Akira vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Alec Price vs. Love, Doug vs. J Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a six-way scramble match
-“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Griffin McCoy and TJ Crawford for a future shot at the MLW Tag Team Titles
-Tiara James vs. Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped at the December 7 One Shot tapings. The special was originally listed as streaming at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports. MLW actually started streaming the show on Saturday night after AEW Collision.
