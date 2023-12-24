MLW Holiday Rush lineup: The card for tonight’s Christmas Eve special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for the “Holiday Rush” Christmas Eve special.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Matt Riddle speaks

-Second Gear Crew vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas for the MLW Tag Titles

-Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban

-Matthew Justice vs. Josh Bishop in a Fight to the Finish

-Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen in a grudge match

-Akira vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Alec Price vs. Love, Doug vs. J Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a six-way scramble match

-“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Griffin McCoy and TJ Crawford for a future shot at the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Tiara James vs. Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped at the December 7 One Shot tapings. The special was originally listed as streaming at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports. MLW actually started streaming the show on Saturday night after AEW Collision.