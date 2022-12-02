12/2 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Saraya

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 69)

Taped November 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Aired December 2, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone checked in. Cole Karter was in the ring and Darby Allin made his entrance in to kick the thing off.

1. Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. Before the bell rang, Darby beat the hell out of Nick Comoroto with a bat. Darby then attacked Karter. The bell rang and Darby had control with a dropkick, which pushed Karter to the outside. Darby went to the top and Karter pushed Darby off to the outside, where Karter power-bombed Darby on the apron. Back inside the ring, Karter threw Darby from corner to corner. Karter landed a dropkick and the action spilled to the outside. Karter threw Darby into the steps and rolled Darby back into the ring. Back inside the ring, Karter drove some knees into Darby. From there, we got our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Karter ran at Darby, but Darby moved and eventually chop-blocked Karter, who came right back with an elbow to regain control. Darby tried to work Karter’s fingers, but Karter hit Darby back before landing a Code Red for a two-count. Darby went to the top, but Karter cut him off to land a Falcon Arrow from the top for a two-count. Karter went to the top and trie da 450, but Darby moved and and hit the Scorpio Death Drop. Darby then landed the Coffin Drop for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter via pinfall in 7:40.

After the match, Renee interviewed Keith Lee and and Lee was cut off by Shane Taylor. Taylor said Lee left him six years ago. Shane Taylor challenged Keith Lee to a match at Final Battle. Swerve then walked into the Fram and Lee asked Serve if he could count on Swerve. Lee then walked away after silence.

McGuire’s Musings: The Darby/Cole match was what it should be. I do feel bad that Darby appeared to lose a fingernail and that may have been the cause of the blood we saw at the end, which only makes me cringe more. Meanwhile, Karter looked better than he’s ever looked in AEW, so kudos to him for that. I just don’t buy into a lot of it. The Taylor/Lee interaction was so much fun and I cannot wait for that match at Final Battle. To anyone who knows the history, this could very well mean something. To those who don’t, be prepared for a very good match.