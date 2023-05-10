NXT TV preview: The NXT Women’s Championship continues on Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar and guest Dragon Lee

Powell's POV: The winner of Perez vs. Jayne will face Tiffany Stratton in the semifinals, and the winner of Henley vs. Jade will face Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals. The tournament final will be held the NXT Battleground PLE. Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.