NXT TV viewership without AEW Dynamite as competition for the second straight week

August 27, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 824,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 853,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 24th in the 18-49 demographic last night without competition from AEW Dynamite, which was pushed to tonight due to TNT’s planned NBA coverage.


