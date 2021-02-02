What's happening...

WWE Backstage viewership for the Royal Rumble special

February 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s initial airing of the WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special delivered 156,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE Backstage finished 123rd in 18-49 cable demographic with a .04 rating. The show was also replayed multiple times on FS1. WWE revealed the first two entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble, and the show also featured Natalya defeating Tamina to earn the No. 30 spot in the women’s Royal Rumble.

