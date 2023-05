CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera announced her pregnancy on Tuesday. They listed a December 2023 due date.

The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!! pic.twitter.com/YKTboYw7pF — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 30, 2023

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news.