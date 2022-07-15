07/15 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Special referee named for the Undisputed WWE Tag Title match at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Theory vs. Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Special referee named for the Undisputed WWE Tag Title match at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Theory vs. Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland, and more (23:55)…

Click here for the July 15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

