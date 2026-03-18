NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for NXT’s premiere show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 4, in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District.

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the winners of a tournament

-Myles Borne defends the NXT North American Championship against the winners of a gauntlet eliminator match

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

Powell’s POV: The gauntlet eliminator match will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show. It’s odd that no actual matches have been set for the brand’s biggest show of the year with only two episodes of the weekly television show remaining. NXT’s run on Peacock has concluded. Stand & Deliver will stream free on YouTube (and internationally on Netflix). We will have live coverage for everyone, along with a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).