Ricochet apologizes for mocking a fan with multiple sclerosis

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ricochet apologized for an insulting social media rebuttal. A fan named Sandi T, whose X page notes that she is battling multiple sclerosis, wrote that the AEW wrestler’s acting hasn’t improved. “I’m glad you got MS,” Ricochet replied in a since-deleted post.

Ricochet issued an apology via his X Page: “I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected [sic] by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

Powell’s POV: Ricochet was initially defiant to criticism of his post. He complained that fans write vile things to him and his wife, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Johnson (f/k/a Samantha Irvin). “But those same little bitches can’t take it when I do it back to people,” he wrote. “F—ing pussies, everywhere.” Given the initial pushback and the hours that passed before he deleted the post, there has been speculation that AEW officials got involved and either requested or demanded that he apologize. It was an awful comment and a terrible choice by Ricochet. Only time will tell if he faces any punishment by his employer. AEW had not issued any statements on the situation as of this update. We’ll obviously let you know if that changes.

I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better. — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) March 17, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)