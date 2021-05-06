Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match, SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match: A great WarGames style match until the closing minutes. The actual structure is awesome. I wasn’t a fan of NXT taking the roof off the cage, nor was I a fan of the low roof of the original cage. AEW did the obvious by going with a taller structure to create the best of both worlds. The live crowd was hot, the broadcast team was fired up, the in-ring action was strong, and this was a blast to watch. But I really could have done without Chris Jericho and MJF escaping the cage. Not every roofed cage match needs to have wrestlers fighting on top. I realize it played into the finish, but the finish was really flat. We went from a bloody and gritty cage match to a WWE style bump into an heavily padded landing spot. It’s not a desire to see Jericho take an unsafe bump. Rather, I wish they could have come up with a better finish that didn’t conflict with the feel of the overall match. Still, the good of the match outweighed the bad.

Miro promo: Forget Rusev Day and video games. Badass Miro is still the best Miro. I like the idea of Darby Allin entering their TNT Title match injured. I don’t think he needs an out for losing, but it’s a nice hook that he would have to forfeit the championship if he’s unable to wrestle. And if he does drop the title by losing while injured, it creates the need for a rematch once he’s healthy.

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall: A solid match with Rhodes going over clean after Marshall put up a good fight. I was hoping that it was a one and done for Cody facing The Factory members. It still feels beneath his character and more like something that Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn should be anchoring at this late stage of their careers. Unfortunately, Anthony Ogogo punching Cody afterward means that there’s more to come.

Britt Baker vs. Julia Hart: A dominant squash win for Baker. Hopefully there’s more to come while they continue to build up Baker heading into her AEW Women’s Championship match with Hikaru Shida at the Double or Nothing event. Bonus points to AEW for getting through at least one match without a bunch of post match drama.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa: There’s a fine line between babyfaces looking brave by fighting regardless of the odds and just coming off like dopes for repeatedly losing the numbers battle. Moxley and Kingston crossed the line with this latest beatdown from The Elite and their lackeys. Get some friends, guys.

SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles: An underwhelming match with a predictable outcome. I still don’t understand why AEW felt the need to foreshadow the winners by having Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian confront the Young Bucks on last week’s show when they could have cut a similar promo once they actually became No. 1 contenders.

Kenny Omega and Orange Cassidy: A soft Miss. I’m all for more mic time on Dynamite, but this Omega promo ended up overstaying its welcome. Still, Omega did a nice job with his arrogant champion schtick while discounting Cassidy as a threat to beat him for the championship. But did they really need to go overboard in what felt like foreshadowing a Cassidy win over Pac next week?