Santos Escobar reportedly set to undergo surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Santos Escobar is expected to be out of action for several months. The WWE wrestler is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday to repair a torn tricep. Fightful.com reports that Escobar suffered the injury during a live event on January 30. He has only wrestled twice since then, including during Saturday’s AAA Rey de Reyes four-way final.

Powell’s POV: The hope was clearly that Escobar’s injury would heal without surgery. There has been some confusion over Escobar’s status with WWE because he is listed in the alumni section of the WWE website. He was reportedly moved to the alumni section when his deal expired last October, and was never moved back to the active listing after re-signing with WWE. The recovery time from tricep surgery is typically four to six months. Here’s wishing him the best with his surgery and recovery.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)