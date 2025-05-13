WWE Smackdown rating for the Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.455 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.406 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the May 10, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.128 million viewers and a 0.62 rating for a show that had King and Queen of the Ring opening round matches.