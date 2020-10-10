WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: Three title matches to be held inside Hell in a Cell structure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday, October 25 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Banks challenged Bayley to their match on Smackdown. Likewise, Reigns announced the stipulation of his rematch with Uso and said there would be consequences once Uso says he quits. One can only assume that WWE will be loading up the undercard once they finish the draft on Monday’s Raw.



