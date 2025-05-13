WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Two matches set for the next NBC/Peacock special

What's happening...

May 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, May 24 in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center.

-Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Powell’s POV: WWE is also holding NXT Battleground on Saturday, Monday’s Raw, and Tuesday’s NXT in the same venue. Join me for my live review as the two-hour Saturday Night’s Main Event is simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. My audio review of the show will be available as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

