AEW Dynamite rating for the Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 640,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 666,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.20 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 672,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 22, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 845,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Thanksgiving eve edition.