NWA Back for the Attack lineup: New title match announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for the Back For The Attack pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday.
-Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship.
-Pope (a/k/a Elijah Burke) vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA TV Title.
-Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson in a four-way.
Powell’s POV: The NWA announced the TV Title match today. The NWA has also announced Chris Adonis (f/k/a Chris Masters) and Tyrus, FITE TV is listing Thunder Rosa, and I assume a number of the wrestlers shown in the Corgan video will also be on the card. The pay-per-view is priced at $19.99 on FITE will stream a week from today at 3CT/4ET.
This Sunday, @DaBlackPope defends his NWA World Television Championship for the first time against @Thomas_Latimer_ at #BackForTheAttack!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/3OWdLnYeAl
— NWA (@nwa) March 16, 2021
Be the first to comment