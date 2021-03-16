NWA Back for the Attack lineup: New title match announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for the Back For The Attack pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday.

-Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship.

-Pope (a/k/a Elijah Burke) vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA TV Title.

-Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: The NWA announced the TV Title match today. The NWA has also announced Chris Adonis (f/k/a Chris Masters) and Tyrus, FITE TV is listing Thunder Rosa, and I assume a number of the wrestlers shown in the Corgan video will also be on the card. The pay-per-view is priced at $19.99 on FITE will stream a week from today at 3CT/4ET.