WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The final push for Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi.

-Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.