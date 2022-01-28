WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-The final push for Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.
-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi.
-Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center.
