WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s “season premiere”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship

-Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match

-Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a falls count anywhere match

-Natalya vs. Piper Niven

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw is billed as the season premiere and will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.