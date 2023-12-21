AEW Dynamite rating for the final Continental Classic gold league round-robin matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 782,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 845,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Rough numbers this week. Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 641,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. The December 21, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 957,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Holiday Bash edition.