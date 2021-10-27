AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish.

-Jon Moxley vs. Preston “10” Vance in an AEW Championship eliminator tournament match.

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, and John Silver.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship.

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Championship tournament match.

-MJF in action.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Moxley vs. 10 will face Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston in the second round of the men’s tournament. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena, where AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

