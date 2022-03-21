AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.
-Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.
-Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue.
-QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and John Silver.
-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Aaron Mercer and Masada.
-Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
