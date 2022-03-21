Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Philadelphia taping this weekend (reports needed), Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a street fight for the Knockouts Championship.

-Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped over the weekend in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2012 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Awesome Kong matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.