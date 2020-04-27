WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring the Triple H anniversary celebration

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.005 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out on Saturday morning was 2.014 viewers. The final number was down from the previous episode’s 2.187 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown did not win any of the adult demographics this week. The NFL Draft night two delivered 3.193 million viewers, 3.807 million viewers, and 1.051 million viewers for ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network respectively.



