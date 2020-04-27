04/27 Dot Net Q&A Audio: Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There may be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (59:30)…

Click here for the April 27 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

