WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision and Rampage coverage, Cash Wheeler, Earl Hebner, Alex Wright, Nancy Benoit, Dave Hebner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The show features King and Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal matches. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision airs Saturday after being taped on Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The show includes Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET (or immediately following AEW Collision) on TNT. The show was taped on Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Earl Hebner is 75.

-Alex Wright is 49.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR is 37. He previously worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy “Woman” Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.

-The late Dave Hebner was born on May 17, 1949. He died at age 73 on June 17, 2022.