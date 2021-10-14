USA Network renews “Miz & Mrs.” for a third season

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and USA Network issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that the “Miz & Mrs.” reality show has been renewed for a third season.

NEW YORK – Oct. 14, 2021 – As announced today during WWE® Superstar Mike “The Miz®” Mizanin’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” USA Network has renewed the hit unscripted series “Miz & Mrs” for a third season. Ranking among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth across all key demos*, “Miz and Mrs” gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz, Maryse™ and their eccentric family. The 10-episode season three is expected to air in 2022.

“We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives,” said The Miz and Maryse. “Season three is going to be AWESOME!”

At the end of season two, which aired earlier this year, Mike and Maryse celebrated an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare and took a step to ensure they wouldn’t have any more false alarms. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, both their moms decided they were ready to date, Mike helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business and Maryse achieved entrepreneurial success.

The series is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan serves as executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions. Trish Gold serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.

Powell’s POV: How is the real star of the show, Marjo, not an executive producer?!? I get a kick out of the lighthearted reality show, so I’m happy that it will get a third season. It probably didn’t hurt the renewal cause that Miz is currently a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC.