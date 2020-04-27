AEW Being The Elite video: The Young Bucks, Luchasaurus and an ROH regular, Brandon Cutler works with local jobbers, Private Party

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released episode 201 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show includes Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson having an outdoor chat, ROH wrestler PJ Black talking with Luchasaurus, who continues to search for his tail, Brandon Cutler working with the local jobbers, the Bucks have a superkick party, and Private Party check in. Watch until the end for a good teaser.



