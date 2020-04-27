WWE Raw preview: WWE Championship match contract signing for MITB, Triple Threat announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins contract signing for the WWE Championship match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat match.

